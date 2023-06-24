SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Any engaged couple has likely heard that half of all marriages end in divorce—whether from a well-meaning friend hoping they’re making a well-considered decision or someone with more mean-spirited intentions. While that fact is true when it comes to first marriages, the true picture of divorce rates is a bit more complicated.

Regionally, the average rate of divorce was highest in the American West (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Oregon) at 3.15 per 1000 people. It was the lowest in the Northeast (Vermont, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island) with 2.29 divorces per 1,000 people.

To dig deeper into the state-by-state data, Stacker used divorce statistics from the CDC/National Center for Health Statistics to determine how divorce rates in every state have changed since 1990. The states are listed here alphabetically, and their changing divorce rates are represented as percent changes from 1990 to 2021 (the most recent year of data available). California, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, and New Mexico are not included as divorce rates were not provided for 1990 and 2021.

Rates are based on provisional counts of divorces by the state of occurrence. Rates are per 1,000 people residing in the area. The population listed is current as of April 1 for 1990, 2000, and 2010 and estimated as of July 1 for all other years. Keep reading to discover whether divorce rates have trended up or down in your state.A woman enjoys the view while standing under the archway of a natural rock formation.

Canva

Alabama

– 1990 divorce rate: 6.1 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.6 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 41%
– #31 biggest decrease among states with dataKayakers explore calm waters in Alaska.

Canva

Alaska

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.1 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 43.6%
– #25 biggest decrease among states with dataA scenic view of the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Canva

Arizona

– 1990 divorce rate: 6.9 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.7 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 60.9%
– #6 biggest decrease among states with dataTwo men get a bird's-eye view of a lake.

Unsplash

Arkansas

– 1990 divorce rate: 6.9 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.6 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 47.8%
– #15 biggest decrease among states with dataThe Colorado flag flies in front of Pikes Peak.

Canva

Colorado

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 45.5%
– #20 biggest decrease among states with dataA view of the Hartford skyline at sunset.

Canva

Connecticut

– 1990 divorce rate: 3.2 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.5 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 21.9%
– #44 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of downtown Wilmington, Delaware.

Canva

Delaware

– 1990 divorce rate: 4.4 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.6 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 40.9%
– #32 biggest decrease among states with dataThe Washington Monument in Washington D.C.

Canva

District of Columbia

– 1990 divorce rate: 4.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.6 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 42.2%
– #28 biggest decrease among states with dataTwo people watching the sun go down from a Florida beach.

Canva

Florida

– 1990 divorce rate: 6.3 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.4 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 46%
– #19 biggest decrease among states with dataA woman looks at the Atlanta skyline.

Canva

Georgia

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.2 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 60%
– #7 biggest decrease among states with dataThe Idaho State Capitol building in Boise at dusk.

Unsplash

Idaho

– 1990 divorce rate: 6.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.4 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 47.7%
– #16 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of downtown Chicago.

PxHere

Illinois

– 1990 divorce rate: 3.8 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 1.3 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 65.8%
– #2 biggest decrease among states with dataThe skyline of Des Moines, Iowa.

Canva

Iowa

– 1990 divorce rate: 3.9 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.3 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 41%
– #30 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of the historic First Presbyterian Church in Topeka, Kansas.

Canva

Kansas

– 1990 divorce rate: 5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 1.9 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 62%
– #5 biggest decrease among states with dataA couple walks down a street in Lexington, Kentucky.

Canva

Kentucky

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.8 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.3 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 43.1%
– #27 biggest decrease among states with dataA couple watching the sunset in Maine.

Unsplash

Maine

– 1990 divorce rate: 4.3 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.7 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 37.2%
– #35 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of Baltimore's downtown and Inner Harbor.

Canva

Maryland

– 1990 divorce rate: 3.4 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 1.6 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 52.9%
– #8 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of Fenway Park, foreground, and downtown Boston.

Unsplash

Massachusetts

– 1990 divorce rate: 2.8 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 1 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 64.3%
– #3 biggest decrease among states with dataSunny skies over downtown Detroit and surrounding area.

Canva

Michigan

– 1990 divorce rate: 4.3 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.3 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 46.5%
– #18 biggest decrease among states with dataThe Mississippi State Capitol building in Jackson.

Canva

Mississippi

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.3 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 40%
– #33 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

Unsplash

Missouri

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.1 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.9 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 43.1%
– #26 biggest decrease among states with dataScenic view of snowy Billings, Montana.

Unsplash

Montana

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.1 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.5 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 51%
– #9 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of downtown Omaha, Nebraska.

Canva

Nebraska

– 1990 divorce rate: 4 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.6 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 35%
– #37 biggest decrease among states with dataBlue skies and sunshine over the Las Vegas Strip.

Canva

Nevada

– 1990 divorce rate: 11.4 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 4.2 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 63.2%
– #4 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of the Spinnaker Tower and Portsmouth's waterfront.

Canva

New Hampshire

– 1990 divorce rate: 4.7 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.6 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 44.7%
– #22 (tied) biggest decrease among states with dataFall colors are on display across New Jersey.

Canva

New Jersey

– 1990 divorce rate: 3 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.2 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 26.7%
– #43 biggest decrease among states with dataOne World Trade Center and other skyscrapers in New York City.

PxHere

New York

– 1990 divorce rate: 3.2 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.2 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 31.3%
– #39 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of downtown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Canva

North Carolina

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.1 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.2 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 37.3%
– #34 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Brenda Riskey // Wikimedia Commons

North Dakota

– 1990 divorce rate: 3.6 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.9 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 19.4%
– #45 biggest decrease among states with dataDowntown Columbus, Ohio, with blue skies overhead.

Unsplash

Ohio

– 1990 divorce rate: 4.7 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.6 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 44.7%
– #22 (tied) biggest decrease among states with dataThe Tulsa, Oklahoma, skyline at dusk.

Canva

Oklahoma

– 1990 divorce rate: 7.7 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.8 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 50.6%
– #12 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of Portland, Oregon, with Mt. Hood towering in the distance.

Canva

Oregon

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.7 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 50.9%
– #10 biggest decrease among states with dataA glimpse of Philadelphia's historic City Hall from a nearby street.

Canva

Pennsylvania

– 1990 divorce rate: 3.3 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.4 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 27.3%
– #41 biggest decrease among states with dataThe waterfront and city skyline of Providence, Rhode Island.

Canva

Rhode Island

– 1990 divorce rate: 3.7 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.7 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 27%
– #42 biggest decrease among states with dataThe steeple of St. Philip's Church towers over Charleston, South Carolina.

Canva

South Carolina

– 1990 divorce rate: 4.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.4 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 46.7%
– #17 biggest decrease among states with dataA view of rolling green hills in South Dakota.

Canva

South Dakota

– 1990 divorce rate: 3.7 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.5 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 32.4%
– #38 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Canva

Tennessee

– 1990 divorce rate: 6.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.3 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 49.2%
– #13 biggest decrease among states with dataA woman jogging in a downtown area.

Canva

Texas

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 1.4 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 74.5%
– #1 biggest decrease among states with dataA man walks across the street in Utah.

Unsplash

Utah

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.1 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.3 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 35.3%
– #36 biggest decrease among states with dataTwighlight settles over Montpellier, Vermont.

Canva

Vermont

– 1990 divorce rate: 4.5 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.3 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 48.9%
– #14 biggest decrease among states with dataTwo women watch the fading light from a high point.

Unsplash

Virginia

– 1990 divorce rate: 4.4 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.1 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 29.5%
– #40 biggest decrease among states with data

.Fall sunshine bathes the Smith Tower in Seattle.

Unsplash

Washington

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.9 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.9 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 50.8%
– #11 biggest decrease among states with dataAerial view of a neighborhood street in West Virginia.

Unsplash

West Virginia

– 1990 divorce rate: 5.3 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.9 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 45.3%
– #21 biggest decrease among states with dataA man on a boat looks back to land.

Unsplash

Wisconsin

– 1990 divorce rate: 3.6 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 2.1 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 41.7%
– #29 biggest decrease among states with dataA scenic view of Jackson, Wyoming.

Canva

Wyoming

– 1990 divorce rate: 6.6 per 1,000 people
– 2021 divorce rate: 3.7 per 1,000 people
– Change in divorce rate: 43.9%
– #24 biggest decrease among states with data

Data reporting by Lucas Hicks. Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire. 