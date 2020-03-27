House plan on $2.2T virus relief bill hits last-minute snag

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House leaders’ plan for swift action on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system has run into complications.

A maverick conservative lawmaker has threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, has threatened to try to force a roll call vote. Party leaders had hoped to pass the measure by voice vote without lawmakers having to take the risk of travelling to Washington.  

Massie hasn’t responded to a reporter’s requests for comment. Democratic leaders have now urged lawmakers who are “willing and able” to come to the Capitol Friday for a vote.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss