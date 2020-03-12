House Democrats’ virus bill: Free testing, paid sick leave

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., is followed by reporters as she walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats have unveiled an ambitious measure to provide free testing for the coronavirus, paid sick leave and strengthened unemployment insurance.

It’s in response to the worsening virus outbreak’s economic impact on people across the U.S. The legislation is slated for a vote in the Democratic-controlled House on Thursday.

The legislation would provide sick leave for workers who contract the virus or who care for those who do and additional food aid for the poor and senior citizens. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, it causes more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

