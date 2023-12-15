SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — Both the House and Senate have passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which is expected to be signed by President Biden.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bill includes 274 million dollars in funding for projects in South Dakota. Most of this will support the arrival of the B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber. Ellsworth Air Force Base serves as both a training base and operations base for the next generation bomber.

“It will be able to work its way through some of the most advanced air defense systems that any of our adversaries have as I say it is the hammer in our offensive capabilities. It’s the one that China, Russia, North Korea and Iran simply can’t defend against,” said U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.

Rounds says the current wing of B-1 Bombers will continue to be operated out of Ellsworth along side the new B-21 bombers.