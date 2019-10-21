Hong Kong leaders apologize for water cannon use at mosque

A lamp outside the mosque is sprayed by blue-dyed liquid in Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, after a water cannon truck prayed a stinging blue-dyed liquid as police moved to clear the road of protesters and barricades outside a mosque. Local broadcaster RTHK reported that the people hit were guarding the mosque and few protesters were nearby, and the Hong Kong police force said it was an “unintended impact” of its operation to disperse protesters and later sent a representative to meet the mosque’s Imam. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong officials apologized to Muslim leaders Monday after riot police sprayed a mosque and bystanders with a water cannon while trying to contain turbulent weekend pro-democracy demonstrations in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The city’s leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and the police chief visited the Kowloon Mosque to apologize to the chief imam and Muslim community leaders.

Officials were scrambling to minimize the fallout from Sunday’s incident at one of the city’s most well-known religious sites.

The government said in a statement that Lam “extended an apology for the inadvertent spraying.” Authorities called it an accident, but a bystander’s account disputed that.

Muslim leaders told reporters they were satisfied with the apology.

“Our mosque is not damaged, nothing is done wrong. Only thing is that they should have not done it. For that they apologized so we accept it,” said Saeed Uddin, honorary secretary of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong.

Police also apologized later at a daily press briefing and said they had been contacting Muslim community leaders across the city.

“To any people or any groups that were affected, we offer our genuine apologies,” said Cheuk Hau-yip, the Kowloon West regional commander. “We certainly do not have any malicious intent.”

It was a rare case of authorities apologizing for how they’ve handled the protest movement, which erupted in early June and has expanded to include demands for police accountability and political reforms. Protesters seized on it as the latest example of what they call unnecessarily harsh police tactics

During Sunday’s protest, a police water cannon truck that was passing by the mosque sprayed a stinging blue-dyed liquid at a handful of people standing in front of the mosque’s gate, according to video of the incident by pro-democracy lawmaker Jeremy Tam.

The mosque’s front steps, metal gate and sidewalk outside were stained with the blue liquid while people caught in the plume were left gagging, coughing and trying to rinse the solution from their eyes, the video shows.

Volunteers later arrived to help clean up the mosque, and by Monday morning the blue coating was largely gone.

Hong Kong is home to more than 300,000 Muslims, according to the Islamic Community Fund, which runs the city’s five mosques and two Muslim cemeteries. They first arrived in the 19th century after being recruited in India by British colonizers.

Tam said on his Facebook page that he and two others went to the hospital to check for injuries.

One of those people, Mohan Chugani, a businessman and former president of Hong Kong’s Indian Association, said he was passing by the mosque and stopped to chat with someone when he was hit by the water cannon.

Chugani, who is not Muslim, said there were no protesters around when the water cannon and an armored car rolled up, so he thought nothing of it. Then he noticed a periscope on the cannon focusing on him.

Before he knew it, the water cannon fired.

“I was shocked,” said Chugani, 73. It fired again.

“The second round became much more powerful. I couldn’t open my eyes, and it was like my whole body was on fire,” he said.

Chugani, whose left eye was temporarily swollen shut, said Hong Kong officials reached out to apologize.

“I accept the chief executive’s apology in principle, but apologizing to me alone does not solve this whole matter,” he said. “The police have got out of hand and they seem not to be answerable to anybody.”

Police used the water cannon along with tear gas and pepper spray to battle protesters who remained on the streets after the end of an unauthorized rally, vandalizing and setting fire to shops with ties to mainland China. They were rallying to call for broader political rights and police accountability.

It was the latest turmoil to grip Hong Kong, which has been wracked by unrest since early June, spurred by concerns that Chinese communist leaders are tightening their hold on the former British colony.

Police said they arrested 68 people over the weekend. They called the protesters “rioters,” and said they hurled more than 100 firebombs and damaged more than 100 sets of traffic lights.

On Monday evening, protesters tried to block roads in a suburban district following a sit-in, then outran riot police, who fired tear gas, annoying local residents.

In Taiwan, officials said a Hong Kong murder suspect whose case indirectly sparked the protest movement shouldn’t be freed from a Hong Kong prison without a trial.

Chan Tong-Kai, who’s wanted for killing his girlfriend last year on the self-ruled island, had asked the Hong Kong government for help turning himself in to Taiwan after his sentence for money laundering offenses ends on Wednesday.

But Justice Minister Tsai Ching-hsiang said they should instead cooperate using “mutual judicial assistance,” and offered to provide evidence for a trial in Hong Kong.

Chan couldn’t be sent to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province, because it doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Hong Kong. City leader Lam tried to resolve the problem with proposed extradition amendments, but it sparked fears that residents would be at risk of being sent to China’s murky judicial system.

___

Associated Press videojournalist Taijing Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Kelvin Chan at twitter.com/chanman