Home of suspected ‘Golden State Killer’ sold in Sacramento

FILE – In this April 25, 2018 file photo, authorities gather outside the home of Joseph James DeAngelo in Citrus Heights, Calif. The home of DeAngelo, suspected of being the notorious “Golden State Killer”, has been sold to a couple who intend to live there. The Sacramento Bee reports DeAngelo’s 1,500-square-foot home in Citrus Heights, Calif., was sold last month. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (AP) — The home of a man suspected of being the notorious “Golden State Killer” was sold last month to a couple who intend to live there.

Joseph DeAngelo’s 1,500-square-foot (139-square meter) three-bedroom, two-bath ranch home in Citrus Heights was sold for $320,000, a price near the bottom of the market for three-bedroom homes in that area, the Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, is awaiting trial on charges that he broke into dozens of homes across California in the 1970s and 1980s, raping and often killing. Police said they linked DeAngelo to the killings through a DNA database.

DeAngelo, 74, lived in the house for several decades and worked as a night mechanic in a Roseville supermarket distribution center. After his arrest, the house was treated as a crime scene by investigators searching for clues.

The sales price is low but still within the general market price for a home of that type in the area, the newspaper reported.

Real estate experts said it is likely the buyers were informed of who had lived there.