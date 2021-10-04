Here’s where to get freebies and deals for National Taco Day on Monday

Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

(WGHP) — National Taco Day is Monday and many restaurants around the country are offering discounts as well as freebies.

Here’s a list of freebies and deals courtesy of Offers.com:

Chronic Tacos: On Oct. 4, buy a drink, get a free taco . That’s the way they do it at Chronic Tacos . Yep. Just purchase a regular Coca-Cola fountain drink in-store, at a participating Chronic Tacos location, and receive a free taco. Quick note: This offer includes Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor and veggie tacos only.

Jack in the Box: In exchange for providing your mobile number and agreeing to let them send you text messages, Jack in the Box will give you two free tacos. A fair exchange, in our opinion.

