COVID-19 in SD: 28 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 44; Active cases at 1,219

Minnesota health officials report 699 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

National & World News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials on Sunday confirmed 699 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to nearly 15,670.

The figure includes 46 new positive tests involving health care workers, increasing the total to 1,811. The updated report includes 28 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 722.

Health officials said 587 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities. A total of 2,090 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 487 remain in those facilities, with 221 in intensive care. Nearly 11,000 people were marked as no longer needing isolation.

