Harris sharply defends Biden in interview with Charlamagne

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (Associated Press) — Vice President Kamala Harris has gotten into a testy exchange with media host Charlamagne Tha God, defending President Joe Biden from questions over roadblocks to passage of his social spending package.

Harris sat for a taped interview with Charlamagne airing Friday night on Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth,” where she touted the administration’s infrastructure package, work addressing maternal mortality issues and police reform.

But Charlamagne repeatedly pressed Harris about the inaction on much of Biden’s agenda, pointing in particular to West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, whose opposition to the $2 trillion social spending bill is one of the primary obstacles to its passage.