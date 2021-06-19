Hard-liner wins Iranian presidential election

Ebrahim Raisi, a candidate in Iran’s presidential elections waves to the media after casting his vote at a polling station in Tehran, Iran Friday, June 18, 2021. Iran began voting Friday in a presidential election tipped in the favor of a hard-line protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, fueling public apathy and sparking calls for a boycott in the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

DUBAI, UAE (Associated Press) — Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief has won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory.

Initial results released Saturday propelled Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of the country’s supreme leader, into Tehran’s highest civilian position.

The vote appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history.

Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the contest, dwarfing those of the race’s sole moderate candidate. However, Raisi dominated the election only after a panel under the watch of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei disqualified his strongest competition.

His candidacy, and the sense that the election served more as a coronation for him, sparked widespread apathy among eligible voters