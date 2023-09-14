The view of the property from Fariview Avenue. (Hillary Campbell)

(KTLA) — Ultimate fans of the “Halloween” franchise can live in the house once occupied by Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, for about $1.8 million.

Luckily, the house’s new owners won’t have to worry about Michael Myers lurking around since Curtis finally defeated her nemesis of 40 years in the last “Halloween” movie that premiered in 2022.

The home that sat in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, in the 1978 film “Halloween” is actually located in South Pasadena in Los Angeles County on Fairview Avenue.

The view of the property from Fariview Avenue. (Hillary Campbell)

A view of the front porch at the property. (Hillary Campbell)

The built-in components that come with the property. (Hillary Campbell)

The famous stoop Jamie Lee Curtis sat on in the “Halloween” movie. (Hillary Campbell)

The living room in Unit 1 that faces Fairview Avenue. (Hillary Campbell)

The avacado tree planted by the seller’s grandfather in 1940s. (Hillary Campbell)

Ultimate fans of the Halloween franchise can live in the house once occupied by Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, for about $1.8 million. (Hillary Campbell)

The South Pasadena Public Library and Senior Center is across the street from the home (Hillary Campbell)

According to the home’s listing, it is a triplex property containing three separate units for a total of four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The property also includes a two-car garage that could be converted into an accessory dwelling unit or casita, the listing said.

Each unit also has “picturesque windows and lovely views of the surrounding trees and neighborhood.”

The property has a separate laundry room, a shared back patio, and an avocado tree that was planted by the seller’s grandfather in the 1940s. It’s also a “walker’s paradise,” according to the listing.

“There is so much to do and see in this lovely community, including the award-winning Farmer’s Market on Thursdays three blocks away, shopping, restaurants, vintage boutiques, music/arts festivals and, of course, the South Pasadena Public Library and Senior Center which is right across the street,” the listing said.

Parents would also be happy to know that the home is located in the South Pasadena School District, a top-rated school district with a student-teacher ratio of 24 to 1, according to Niche.

The home was built in 1906 and interested buyers can view the property through a virtual or in-person tour.

The complete listing can be viewed here.