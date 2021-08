BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- Of the many offensive weapons the 2021 Jackrabbits football team will feature, theres maybe no place on the field that will boast more talent than in the backfield.

The Jacks rushing attack will feature two of the nations best in Pierre Strong Jr and Isaiah Davis. Strong Jr. entered last year as a pre-season all-american after back to back 1,000 plus rushing yard seasons and would gain a tad over 700 yards in the shortened spring season. But shockingly enough, he wasn't the teams leading rusher. That title would belong to the true freshman Isaiah Davis who burst onto the scene finishing his first year in Brookings with just over 800 yards on the ground.