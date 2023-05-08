COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will soon be opening his first Iowa restaurant in Council Bluffs.

Harrah’s Council Bluff Hotel & Casino will be hosting Guy Fieri’s Council Bluffs Kitchen + Bar, according to a release from Harrah’s. Officials told KCAU 9 that it will be officially opening Monday, May 22. The menu at the new restaurant will include Fieri’s signature items, including his Trash Can Nachos.

Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable and influential culinary stars, even receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. Guy won Food Network’s popular television competition show, “Next Food Network Star,” in 2006 and was awarded his own series, the Emmy-nominated “Guy’s Big Bite.”Guy has since expanded through food television with multiple other shows, including “Diners, Drive Ins & Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” and more.

“Guy Fieri is a culinary force, and we are thrilled to bring Guy Fieri’s Council Bluffs Kitchen + Bar to Harrah’s this spring,” said Thomas Roberts, General Manager of Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino. “Our guests have been watching Guy highlight the best in American cuisine for years, and we know they’ll love the opportunity to try Guy’s legendary flavors for themselves.”

Courtesy Harrah’s Council Bluff Hotel & Casino

The new restaurant will be utilizing a concept from Fieri that develops on the outdoor entertainment venue, Stir Concert Cove, the release said. The restaurant will feature an outdoor patio and will complement renovations being made at Harrah’s. There are $22 million of renovations of expanding the casino gaming floor, remodeling hotel rooms, and the restaurant.

Harrah’s is still looking to hire cooks for the restaurant.