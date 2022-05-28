SACRAMENTO, CA (Associated Press)- – A California man has admitted plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters.

Prosecutors said it was the first in a planned series of politically-motivated attacks after the defeat of former President Donald Trump.

Ian Benjamin Rogers of Napa pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to destroy a building by fire or explosives, possessing an explosive device and possessing a machine gun.

He acted under a plea agreement that could bring him seven to nine years in federal prison.

Another California man, Jarrod Copeland, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and destruction of records.