BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A Texas man was arrested for allegedly hitting a small dog in the stomach, resulting in its death, authorities said.

Benjamin Aguilar, 39, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal resulting in death, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, authorities responded to an animal cruelty investigation at Kanino Dog Grooming in Brownsville.

The owner of a Yorkie told police at the scene that he dropped off his dog at the groomer. Moments later, he said an employee, identified as Aguilar, called and told him to return to the location because the Yorkie had fainted.

The owner demanded to see surveillance video of the incident. In the video, Aguilar was seen hitting the Yorkie in the stomach and grabbing her by the neck, police said.

Police said Aguilar told officers the dog was being aggressive and he was trying to “maintain control.” He admitted to using excessive force and hitting the dog in the stomach in reaction to its aggression, police said.

Brownsville Animal Control arrived at the scene and reviewed the footage of the incident.

“Upon review of the footage, Animal Control Officers concluded that Aguilar used excessive force while handling the victim’s dog,” Brownsville police said.

Aguilar was booked into the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Monday. He was issued a bond of $8,000.

The owners of Kanino Dog Grooming did not respond to a request for comment.