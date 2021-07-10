Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing California woman

HELENA MT (Associated Press) — A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her this week has been fatally shot in Montana.
Wildlife officials using night-vision goggles killed the bear overnight Friday after staking out a chicken coop that the bear had raided near the town of Ovando.
Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was on a long-distance cycling trip and had camped by the town’s post office with other bicyclists when she was attacked and killed Tuesday.
Friends said Lokan was a free spirit, adventurous and aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.