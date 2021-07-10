Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing California woman

A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sets Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the camping area in Ovando, Mont., where bicycle tourist Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was pulled out of her tent and killed by a grizzly bear early Tuesday. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP)

HELENA MT (Associated Press) — A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her this week has been fatally shot in Montana.

Wildlife officials using night-vision goggles killed the bear overnight Friday after staking out a chicken coop that the bear had raided near the town of Ovando.

Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was on a long-distance cycling trip and had camped by the town’s post office with other bicyclists when she was attacked and killed Tuesday.

Friends said Lokan was a free spirit, adventurous and aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.