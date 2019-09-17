Greek island ferry crews to launch 24-hour strike Sept. 24

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Ferry services to Greek popular island destinations face severe disruptions next week due to a strike called by the country’s powerful seamen’s union.

The PNO union says the walkout will keep ferries tied up in port for 24 hours starting at 6 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Coastal shipping firms have urged the union to reconsider, saying the strike would harm Greece’s key tourism industry.

PNO said in a statement Tuesday that it is protesting proposed legislation that’s been roundly criticized by labor unions because it will make it harder for them to call strikes.

The country’s umbrella civil servants’ union has also called a 24-hour strike for Sept. 24 to protest the draft law that was presented by Greece’s new center-right government.