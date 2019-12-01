1  of  95
Closings & Delays
Agar-Blunt-Onida School District Andes Central School District Armour School District Bennett County School District Black Hills Special Service Bon Homme School District Boyden-Hull Community Bridgewater-Emery School District Browns Valley School District Burke School District Canistota School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District City of Huron City of Watertown Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crazy Horse School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota Christian HS Dakota Wesleyan DeSmet School District Doland School District Douglas School District Edmunds Central Enemy Swim Day Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service George Little Rock Community Gregory School District Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Hitchcock-Tulare Howard Huron Student United Way Inwood Christian Irene-Wakonda Jones County Kadoka Kimball School District Leola Little Wound Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Lower Brule I.H.S. Clinic Lyman Marion McCook Central Meade Menno Miller School District Montrose Mount Vernon NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oglala Lakota County Parkston Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Porcupine Rapid City Area Schools Rapid City Catholic Schools Redfield School District Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sinte Gleska University Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Central Spearfish School District St. Francis Indian SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Todd County School District Tripp-Delmont School District Wagner Warner Wessington Springs West Lyon Community Western Dakota Tech White Lake White River Wilmot Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington

Greece to ask for NATO’s support in dispute with Turkey

National & World News

by: DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives for a meeting with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte at Chigi Palace premier’s office, in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister said Sunday he will ask other NATO members at the alliance’s London summit to support Greece in the face of fellow member Turkey’s attempts to encroach on Greek sovereignty, notably last week’s agreement with Libya delineating maritime borders in the Mediterranean.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the ruling conservative New Democracy party’s congress Sunday that NATO can’t remain indifferent when one of its members “blatantly violates international law” and that a neutral approach is to the detriment of Greece, which has never sought to ratchet up tensions in the area.

Cyprus, Egypt and Greece have all condemned the Libyan-Turkish accord as contrary to international law. The foreign ministers of Egypt and Greece, Sameh Shoukry and Nikos Dendias, discussed the issue Sunday in Cairo.

Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement after the meeting that the two ministers agreed that the Turkey-Libya deal was “illegal” and that Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj doesn’t have the right to sign memorandums with other countries outside (the scope of) the U.N.-brokered deal that established his government.

“We agreed that that Mr. Sarraj most likely lacks the mandate to sign (two agreements with Turkey), which anyway function as destabilizing factors in the area,” Dendias said after the meeting. “We also agreed with (Shoukry) to accelerate talks between teams of experts to define and delineate Exclusive Economic Zones between Greece and Egypt,” Dendias added.

While Greece and Egypt are across from each other in the Mediterranean Sea, as are Greece and Turkey, Libya is geographically further from Turkey and the waters between the two countries are mostly those between Greece and Egypt.

The Turkey-Libya deal added tension to an ongoing dispute with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil-and-gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state — but does recognize the breakaway Turkish Cypriot entity, the only country to do so — and is conducting exploratory gas drilling in waters where the ethnically divided island nation has exclusive economic rights.

Ankara says it’s defending its rights and those of the Turkish Cypriots to regional energy reserves.

___

Sam Magdy contributed to this report from Cairo.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Greek foreign minister said talks were about Exclusive Economic Zones between Greece and Egypt, not Greece and Turkey.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests