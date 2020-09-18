Greece: Police move more homeless migrants to new tent camp

A child sits between plastic bags as migrants pull their belongings in Kara Tepe, near Mytilene the capital of the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Greek police are moving hundreds of migrants to an army-built camp on the island of Lesbos Thursday after a fire destroyed an overcrowded facility, leaving them homeless for days. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

KARA TEPE, Greece (AP) — Police on the Greek island of Lesbos on Friday resumed relocating migrants rendered homeless when fires ravaged the country’s largest refugee camp amid a local COVID-19 outbreak.

Of the 5,000 people moved to a new army-built camp on the island, 135 so far have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

More than 12,000 migrants and refugees fled the fires that the Greek government maintains some Afghan migrants deliberately set last week to protest a virus lockdown at the Moria camp. Thousands have slept outdoors on a nearby roadside in the nights since the blazes.

Police began moving more people into the new camp early Friday. Some migrants carried infants on their backs or pulled plastic vegetable crates loaded with their belongings.

Government officials said they expected the operation to last through Sunday.