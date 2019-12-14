Gov. Walz on refugees: ‘The inn is not full in Minnesota’

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Associated Press) — Gov. Tim Walz says the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement.
The Democrat made the declaration in a letter Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
In response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. Walz told Pompeo: “The inn is not full in Minnesota.”
Under Trump’s executive order, state and county governments must both consent to allowing refugee resettlement.
Also Friday, Minneapolis approved a resolution to support the resettlement of refugees in the city. Walz says Minnesota has a strong moral tradition of welcoming those seeking refuge.
