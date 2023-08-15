FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo 12U All-Star Team has already made history by becoming the first North Dakota team to ever advance to the Little League World Series, but now they’re looking to continue to make history and win the whole thing.

The team is currently in Williamsport, Pennsylvania preparing to compete against the best teams in the county and across the world, and they’re asking for a little help on the way.

They’ve started a GoFundMe in order to help with travel costs and are asking for community support as they focus on becoming the next Little League World Series Champions.

As of writing this article, the GoFundMe has raised a little over $4,500. If you’d like to help out the team, you can donate right here.

You can also catch the team as they represent the Midwest when they play their first game this Friday, August 18.