1  of  81
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Active Generations Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brookings Activity Center Carroll Institute Celebrate Community Church City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Canton City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of Fulda City of Harrisburg City of Parkston City of Springfield City of Valley Springs City of Worthington Clay County, SD, Courthouse Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan Dupree ELC-Pipestone Ellsworth, MN Family Service Inc. Fifth Judicial Circuit Court First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Preschool Academy First Presbyterian Church Fit My Feet Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Hutchinson County Courthouse Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Lifescape Adult Services Lower Brule Lutheran Social Services of SD Main Street Center Miner County Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Meals on Wheels Mitchell Tech Mount Marty College Mount Marty College-Watertown Nobles County Northwest Iowa CC NOVAK SANITARY SERVICES Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Rock County Opportunities ROCS Dining Services- Avon, S.D. Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Sioux Falls YMCA Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling The Compass Center Trail King - Mitchell Turner County Courthouse USF Volunteers of America, Dakotas W. Keeble Health Center Wagner senior meals Washington Pavilion Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Your Unique Salon

Glowing stones form new Dutch memorial to Holocaust victims

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

The monument Levenslicht, or Light of Life, by artist Daan Roosegaarde, consisting of 104,000 light-emitting stones for the number of Dutch Holocaust victims is unveiled in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, to mark the 75th anniversary, later this month, of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A new memorial was unveiled Thursday made up of 104,000 light-emitting stones commemorating Dutch victims of the Holocaust ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp.

Artist Daan Roosegaarde said he drew inspiration for the work called “Levenslicht,” or “Light of Life,” from the Jewish custom of placing stones on or near a grave to honor the dead.

The stones — one for each Dutch victim of the Holocaust — were displayed in Rotterdam on the banks of the River Maas and lit up when bathed in ultraviolet light.

They are to be spread around the country to more than 170 municipalities from which Jews, Roma and Sinti were deported during the World War II Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.

“The idea is to honor all the citizens, from all over the Netherlands, who were taken from their homes, deported and murdered,” said Gerdi Verbeet, head of the commemoration organization National Committee for May 4 and 5.

Later in the year, much of the Netherlands will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its liberation from Nazi occupation — some parts of the country were freed earlier.

“You can’t celebrate 75 years of freedom without standing still to consider the people who did not live to see liberation,” Verbeet said.

The memorial uses invisible ultraviolet light to make the stones impregnated with fluorescent pigments light up in the darkness every few seconds. The stones will be displayed around the country from Jan. 22-Feb. 2.

The memorial was unveiled less than two weeks before world leaders and Holocaust survivors will gather at Auschwitz on Jan. 27 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration and extermination camp.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests