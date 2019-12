From the chocolate gargoyles and statues, to the piped frosting and melted jolly ranchers that make up the stained glass windows, everyone is talking about one gingerbread creation.

A crew of four spent more than 600 hours designing, baking and decorating this masterpiece.

It’s eight-feet long, four-feet wide and on it’s display table, it’s seven-feet tall.

Its scale is about 1/159th of the Notre Dame Cathedral’s actual size.