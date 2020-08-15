Georgia park with Confederate sculpture shuts gates to rally

FILE – This June 23, 2015, file photo shows a carving depicting Confederate Civil War figures Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The sculpture is America’s largest Confederate memorial. The suburban Atlanta park that’s home to the massive carving of Confederate leaders says it will close its gates Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the face of a planned right-wing rally. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (Associated Press) — A suburban Atlanta park that’s home to a massive carving of Confederate leaders says it will close its gates Saturday in the face of a planned right-wing rally.

The event at Stone Mountain Park has sparked fears of violence, especially before an all-Black militia said earlier this week that it would cancel plans to show up. Other groups were still planning to counter-protest.

Pro-Confederate, white supremacist and other right-wing groups had planned their event in response to a march by the Black militia group on July 4th.

Last year, the park also closed down rather than allow a rally organized by white supremacists to go forward.