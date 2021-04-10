Gaetz vows to fight amid scandal

MIAMI (Associated Press) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is embroiled in a federal sex trafficking investigation, has denied wrongdoing and refused to resign – or even lay low – amid mounting political pressure.

During a high-profile appearance Friday night at former President Donald Trump’s Doral golf club in Miami, he vowed, “I have not yet begun to fight.”

Gaetz is looking to solidify his place as one of the brightest stars of the Republican Party’s most conservative wing, and he is embodying a new game plan when it comes to political scandal: just keep barreling ahead. It’s become an increasingly common strategy for politicians from both parties.