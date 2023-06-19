(WHTM) – Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling jars of salsa that may contain an undeclared milk allergen, which could be potentially life-threatening for some people.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), select 10-ounce Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips were mislabeled with another product’s nutritional information and declarations.

Because of this, there is no warning of the allergen on the label.

The potentially tainted salsas were distributed to retailers nationwide and were also sold online.

Consumers would have been able to purchase jars as early as April 5, 2023, according to the FDA.

Product Size UPC Best Before Date Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip packaged in a glass jar 15 oz. 425.2 grams UPC barcode ending in 0559

Please see images below Located on upper rim of jar:

2 NOV 23

OR

3 NOV 23 Chart courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA Courtesy of FDA

The FDA states that no other Tostitos products, flavors sizes, or dip variety packs have been recalled.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at (800) 352-4477.