(KTLA/NEXSTAR) — Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role on “Friends,” has died from an apparent drowning on Saturday, TMZ reports. He was 54 years old.
Authorities responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at an L.A.-area home where Perry was located, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, People reports a Los Angeles Police Department representative confirmed an officer response to Perry’s residence for the death of a male in his 50s. LAPD did not confirm the deceased was Perry, however.
The circumstances surrounding the actor’s death remain unclear, although reports claim no foul play was involved. Los Angeles Times reports Los Angeles authorities confirmed Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub.
Perry was most known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom “Friends” which ran from 1994 to 2004. He made his television debut in a 1979 episode of the ABC drama “240-Robert” and his final television role was a portrayal of late politician Ted Kennedy in the 2017 Reelz miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot.”
The former Canadian also appeared in a variety of comedy films including, “Fools Rush In,” and “The Whole Nine Yards.” Perry’s film debut was in 1988’s teen drama “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,” alongside the late River Phoenix. His final film role was in the 2009 Disney film “17 Again.”
Perry also appeared as himself for the 2021 HBO Max special “Friends: The Reunion,” which brought the entire cast back together for the first time since the show’s series finale.
The Williamstown, Massachusetts-born Perry was nominated for and received some of television’s top accolades, including a 2007 Golden Globe Award nomination and four Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Through the years, Perry also accumulated six nominations and one win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
He revealed his immense struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol during his career in a 2022 memoir titled, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.” In promotion of the book, Perry sat down for a much-publicized interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer last October, where he described feeling “OK” in his addiction journey, telling Sawyer he’d established safety nets to prevent the disease from running his life.
“For a start, I’ve surrendered, but to the winning side, not the losing,” Perry wrote in the memoir. “I’m no longer mired in an impossible battle with drugs and alcohol.”
During this turbulent time, Perry detailed his notable weight loss and gain during various “Friends” seasons along with serious health issues that required several hospitalizations.
One of Perry final social media messages, posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, came on Oct. 24, when the actor posted: “Let’s make stigmas a stigma. #mentalhealth.”
Nexstar has reached out to Perry’s representatives for comment and will update when we hear back.