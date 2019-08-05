French man flies across English Channel on hoverboard

A major accomplishment for a French inventor, Franky Zapata has flown across the English Channel on a hoverboard.

It took Zapata just over 20 minutes to make the trip from France to England Sunday. Zapata is a former jet ski racing champion who tried to cross the channel on his hoverboard in July.

But he missed a refueling platform and fell into the sea.

He said he worked 15 to 16 hours a day rebuilding his ‘flyboard air’ machine.

When he successfully made the trip Sunday he said he was tired and that his thighs were burning.

For his next challenge, Zapata says he is working on a flying car.