LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN) — When you think of Las Vegas, dry heat and wild pool parties may come to mind.

But that’s not the scene Thursday. It was actually a quiet night on the Vegas Strip Wednesday — all due to an unexpected visitor this time of year — the cold!

An unseasonable freeze warning is in place.

Some tourists say they are still trying to make the best of it.

Temperatures should get back to normal in Vegas within a few days.