France announces first coronavirus death in Europe

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PARIS, FRANCE (Associated Press) — France’s health minister has announced the first coronavirus death in Europe.

Minister Agnes Buzyn says Saturday that “I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who had been hospitalized … since Jan. 25.”

The patient, a Chinese tourist from the province of Hubei, had a lung infection caused by the COVID-19 virus.

He arrived in France on Jan. 16, then was hospitalized on Jan. 25 under strict isolation measures.

His daughter was also hospitalized but authorities say she is expected to recover.

The virus has infected more than 67,000 people globally and has killed at least 1,526 people, the vast majority in China.