Former Vikings QB Jackson dies in car crash in Alabama

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash in Alabama Sunday night, ESPN and the NFL Network are reporting.  

Jackson was drafted in the second round by Minnesota in 2006. He started 20 games for the Vikings before going to Seattle, where he served as a backup to Russell Wilson from 2013-2015 and earned a Super Bowl ring.

Wilson tweeted his condolences for Jackson’s family on Monday morning.  

Jackson played for the Vikings, Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. He was coaching at Tennessee State University. 

He was 36-years-old.

