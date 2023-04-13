(WFLA) — Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, known for his role on the network’s hit show “Drake & Josh,” was said to be “safe” and in contact with Florida officials after he was reported missing on Thursday by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

“At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” a public information officer for the Daytona Beach PD told Nexstar.

The department had first issued an alert for Bell, whose legal name is Jared Drake Bell, on Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, police said Bell was last seen on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., in the area of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“He is considered missing and endangered,” the department wrote on Facebook. The police later clarified that that their post was “legitimate,” presumably in response to commenters questioning the accuracy of the alert.

Police did not share any additional details concerning Bell’s whereabouts, nor the circumstances surrounding the initial alert.

Singer Drake Bell appears onstage during MTV’s “Total Request Live” at the MTV Times Square Studios Wednesday June 20, 2007 in New York. Bell’s latest album “It’s Only Time” hit stores Dec. 5, 2006. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

As a child, Bell had appeared on Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” alongside Amanda Bynes between 1999 and 2002. He later starred on “Drake & Josh” alongside Josh Peck between 2004 and 2007.

In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles stemming from an incident in December 2017, when Bell was scheduled to play at the Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland, Ohio.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl at the time, filed a report with police in Canada regarding a situation she said happened with Bell the night of the concert.

The girl said they maintained a relationship online for a while before the messages turned “blatantly sexual.”

“He is a monster and a danger to children,” the teen later said at a court hearing.

Bell apologized for the incident saying his “conduct was wrong.”

“I’m sorry the victim was harmed in any way, but that was not my intention,” Bell said. “I want to apologize to her.”

He was sentenced to one year on attempted child endangerment and six months on disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.