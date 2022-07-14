CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Cherokee police officer has entered a plea of not guilty to charges relating to an incident in which he allegedly struck a 6-year-old and left the scene.

According to court documents, Michael McGee, 52, of Cherokee has pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.

McGee was accused of a hit-and-run after he allegedly struck a 6-year-old girl as she was crossing the street on the afternoon of May 20. Court documents stated McGee, who was an officer for the Cherokee Police Department at the time, indicated that he kept going because he didn’t think he hit anyone.

The documents further alleged that McGee was driving a truck that was filled with children’s swimming pools in the back, and after the incident took place, he took the pools to the city garage where he disposed of them and “other potentially identifying items” in the city dumpster. It was also stated that after he had heard that an ambulance had gone to the site where the girl was injured, he panicked and went home.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a concussion. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated.

McGee resigned from the police force three days after the incident in lieu of termination.