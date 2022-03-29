SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Foo Fighters will not be completing their current tour, the band announced on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” a statement released to the band’s Twitter and website said.

Drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away last week at the age of 50.

The band was set to perform in Sioux Falls on September 18 of this year. The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center says that tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded automatically from your original point of purchase. Cash purchasers can contact the Box Office during normal business hours.