Florida man convicted in parking lot shooting

CLEARWATER, FL (Associated Press) — A Florida jury has convicted a white man of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot.

The jury of five men and a woman deliberated for more than six hours Friday before convicting Michael Drejka. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

He was charged with the July 2018 death of Markeis McGlockton.

Drejka had confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend for parking in a handicapped space while McGlockton went into a convenience store. Security video recorded McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot the 28-year-old McGlockton as he backed away. McGlockton ran inside the store, where he collapsed and died.

Drejka told the detectives he has a “pet peeve” about illegal parking in handicapped spots.