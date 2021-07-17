Flooding recedes in Europe, death toll tops 150

Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (Associated Press) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe has risen above 150 as rescue workers toil to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage.

Police say more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s Ahrweiler county, one of the worst-hit areas, and more casualties are feared.

Authorities on Friday gave a toll of 63 dead for Rhineland-Palatinate state where Ahrweiler is located.

Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state and 20 were killed across the border in Belgium.

Waters were receding by Saturday.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to travel southwest of Cologne to Erftstadt where many homes collapsed.