DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department said. Before firefighters even left the firehouse, Douglass said the situation had been upgraded to a working fire.

When crews arrived, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the Campbell’s Concessions warehouse. Firefighters used an aerial truck to shoot water down onto the structure from above.

Douglass said the building is a complete loss and there was minimal damage to some adjacent trailers.

The warehouse is located east of the John and Emily Putney Family Cattle Barn and north of the Oman Family Youth Inn.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.

Firefighters are remaining on the scene to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office will take over the investigation because it happened on the Iowa State Fairgrounds and the fair does not have its own fire department.