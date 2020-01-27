Closings & Delays
Fire chief: 7 hospitalized, 7 missing in Alabama dock fire

National & World News

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) – A fire chief in Alabama says 7 people are hospitalized and 7 others are missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked at a county park.

News outlets report the fire broke out early Monday at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus says most of the vessels were houseboats. The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says in a tweet that firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

