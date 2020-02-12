1  of  46
Closings & Delays
ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Bridgewater-Emery School District Browns Valley School District Calvary Episcopal Cathedral Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Chuck Sutton Auction Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Dakota State University Dell Rapids St. Mary Catholic Parish DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Dupree Ethan School District First Lutheran Church in Worthington Freeman Freeman Academy Hanson School District Henry Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Holy Spirit Catholic Church Holy Trinity Catholic Kimball School District Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lynd Marshall McCook Central Milroy Mitchell Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nathanael Lutheran Church Ortonville-Big Stone City Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Platte-Geddes Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield United Methodist Church Rock County Opportunities St. Therese Catholic Church SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tracy Wagner Winner School District Woonsocket

Field of dreams: Marriage proposal shows up on Google Maps

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A German man’s marriage proposal got a bigger audience than he had planned, after it showed up on an aerial picture used by Google Maps.

The German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that 32-year-old part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that the gaps spelled out the words “Do you want to marry me?”

Schwarz says he got his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field last May in Huettenberg, central Germany, revealing the romantic message. She said yes.

He told dpa he hadn’t intended or expected the image to appear on Google’s popular mapping service until ann aunt in Canada pointed it out to him.

Schwarz and his fiancee plan to marry in June.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss