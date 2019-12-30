1  of  36
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Federal Building Active Generations Bon Homme County Sheriff's Calvary Episcopal Cathedral City of Aberdeen City of Armour City of Brookings City of Canistota City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Eureka City of Garretson City of Huron City of Lennox City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Miller City of Mitchell City of Redfield City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tea City of Tea City of Wall City of Watertown City of Yankton Interstate 29 Interstate 90 Sioux Area Metro Watertown Box Corporation Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.

Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019

National & World News

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, a leading law enforcement organization released its annual report on the number of police officers killed in the line of duty this year, and while the number is down for 2019, the number is still staggering.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 29 fewer officers died in 2019 than in 2018, a decrease of nearly 20 percent and the lowest number of deaths since 2013.

“With that being said, the number is still 128 fallen officers,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Ferrato, whose organization publishes the report every year, said that’s 128 deaths too many.

“That’s a big number,” she said.

The data also shows police officers were safer on the roads, with 12 percent fewer traffic-related deaths and a 6 percent drop in deaths from guns.

“I think there is some optimism, if you will, in the fact that I think some of these programs are working,” Ferranto said.

Programs, she said for example, that give money to local agencies for bulletproof vests and body cameras, along with education campaigns for efforts like move-over traffic laws, which every state now has.

“It’s saving lives and with those new laws in place, I think we’re seeing that reflected in the numbers,” Ferranto said.

Numbers the organization hopes will continue to fall.

“The fact that it’s coming down is a good takeaway,” Ferranto said.

Meaning fewer names read aloud at the organization’s annual memorial in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests