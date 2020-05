BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) — Fenway Park is seeing a lot of down time because baseball is still on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Wednesday, the home of the Boston Red Sox was put to good use — delivering a message to nurses.

The MLB team’s logo was mowed in the outfield — along with a heart and the word nurses. Wednesday was National Nurses Day, which kicks off nurses week.

This year, it couldn’t come at a more important time as nurses battle COVID-19 on the front lines.