Feds use tear gas to disperse Portland protesters

Federal officers use chemical irritants and projectiles to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PORTLAND, OR (Associated Press) — U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters that remained early Saturday outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building and plumes of the gas lingered above.

Thousands of people began gathering Friday night. Federal Protective Service declared an unlawful assembly Saturday morning and said officers had been injured.

The protests have roiled the city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration.

The federal agents, deployed by President Donald Trump to tamp down the unrest, have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations against racial injustice that often turn violent.