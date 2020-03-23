Federal Reserve to lend up to $300B to businesses, cities

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the U.S, Federal Reserve System lies embedded in the floor at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. The Federal Reserve announced late Wednesday, March 18, 2020, that it will establish an emergency lending facility to help unclog a short-term credit market that has been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The Fed said it will lend money to banks that purchase financial assets from money market mutual funds, including short-term IOUs known as commercial paper. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a series of sweeping steps, the Fed will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond buying programs.

It’s all part of the Fed’s ongoing efforts to support the flow of credit through an economy ravaged by the viral outbreak. The Fed said Monday that it will set up three new lending facilities that will provide up to $300 billion by purchasing corporate bonds, buying a wider range of municipal bonds, and purchasing asset-backed securities.

It also says it will buy an unlimited amount of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities in an effort hold down interest rates and ensure those markets function smoothly.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.