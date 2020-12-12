Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, workers count Milwaukee County ballots on Election Day at Central Count in Milwaukee. President Donald Trump’s campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, that they were the site of the “worst irregularities” although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin, the latest in a string of defeats in the extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed the case Saturday, while the Wisconsin Supreme Court was hearing an appeal in another case that Trump lost in state court.

The federal ruling comes ahead of Monday’s Electoral College meeting where Wisconsin’s 10 votes will be cast for Biden. Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state’s two largest counties.