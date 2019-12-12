FCC votes to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday, Dec. 12, to approve a new national National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number that is 3 digits. Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

New York (AP) – U.S. regulators are setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. Similar to 911 for emergencies, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help _ once it’s implemented.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK. Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.

Thursday’s vote by the Federal Communications Commission starts the months-long process to set up 988. The next step is a comment period before the FCC moves to an order.

