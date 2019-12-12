FCC votes to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911

National & World News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday, Dec. 12, to approve a new national National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number that is 3 digits. Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

New York (AP) – U.S. regulators are setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. Similar to 911 for emergencies, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help _ once it’s implemented. 

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK. Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.

Thursday’s vote by the Federal Communications Commission starts the months-long process to set up 988. The next step is a comment period before the FCC moves to an order.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests