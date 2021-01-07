FBI seeking information, photos and videos from violent protests at Capitol

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KELO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.

On Twitter, The Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”

The agency is urging people who have witnessed unlawful acts from the violent protest to submit information to them.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

#FBI is seeking info that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC. FBI is accepting tips & digital media depicting rioting & violence in the U.S. Capitol Building & surrounding area on January 6, 2021. https://t.co/3gwcYcehAG pic.twitter.com/RXtFscFjZr — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 7, 2021