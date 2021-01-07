FBI seeking information, photos and videos from violent protests at Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (KELO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
On Twitter, The Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”
The agency is urging people who have witnessed unlawful acts from the violent protest to submit information to them.
“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”