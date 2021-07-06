Father recounts Adventureland ride accident that killed son

File photo – The Raging River ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa. (WHO 13)

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park says that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride’s seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.

In an interview broadcast Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” David Jaramillo recounted Saturday night’s capsizing on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona. He says “all of us were trapped.”

Police say Michael Jaramillo died Sunday from his injuries and three others were injured. Authorities say six people were aboard and the morning news program reports that Michael’s older brother was hospitalized in critical condition.

Adventureland says the family-owned park is cooperating with investigators. The cause is under investigation.

