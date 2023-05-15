SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Discussions regarding the debt ceiling in Congress could delay the next Farm Bill.

This is important to farmers especially when it comes to planning for next year’s crop.

The Farm Bill is used with a set of numbers to set prices in the federal crop insurance program.

“So right now if you don’t get a farm bill on time, it’s going to make a lot of uncertainty for us,” said Dennis Friest, President of the Iowa Corn Growers and Hardin County farmer. “We rely on the Farm Bill for crop insurance and different programs that we work with.”

Also, a big priority is adding funds to promote U.S. crop sales to other countries.