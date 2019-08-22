Fantasy football billboard in Texas

A Texas man’s commute to work everyday is a constant reminder that he is terrible at fantasy football.

That’s because he has to drive by this billboard with his picture on it commenting on how bad he is at it.

“I think the lesson is, you know, put a little more work in the season or else you might end up on a billboard, in the end.”

You don’t have to feel too bad for him though.

He, along with 10 of his buddies, agreed that the loser would endure this kind of public shaming.

And to really drive home his punishment, he was forced to design the billboard.