NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time, the family of the 6-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at an elementary school in Virginia has issued a statement.

A spokesperson for local attorney James Ellenson confirmed to Nexstar’s WAVY the legitimacy of a letter written on behalf of the 6-year-old’s family. She also confirmed that Ellenson is currently representing the family.

In the letter, the family began the statement by saying that they are praying for the healing of Abby Zwerner, the teacher who was shot on Jan. 6 at Richneck Elementary in Newport News.

“She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son,” said the family. “We thank her for her courage, grace and sacrifice.”

WAVY reached out to Newport News Police about the letter Thursday. A spokesperson replied, “Unfortunately we are not able to verify whether this statement came from the child’s family.”

In the letter, the family stated that they have been cooperating with local and federal law enforcement. Additionally, the family says that the firearm the 6-year-old accessed was secured.

“Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children,” reads an excerpt from the letter.

Days after the shooting, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed the gun was legally purchased by the child’s mother, but he did not provide details on how the student ended up with the gun at school. The family’s letter does not elaborate further.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office will determine if the child’s mother will face charges, Chief Drew added.

At this time, no one has been charged.

Per the family’s letter, the student is currently under hospital care and “receiving the treatment he needs.” The family stated that the 6-year-old suffers from an “acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”

On the week of the shooting, the family stated that it was the first week they were not with the child.

Richneck Elementary has been closed for nearly two weeks following the shooting.

Zwerner has since been hailed a hero by Newport News police after officials say she made sure her students were out of the classroom even after suffering a gunshot wound.

Zwerner’s twin sister has set up a GoFundMe account to help with her recovery.

The family’s full statement can be viewed below: